Sitting … still … save the world … DC League of Super-Pets arrived with a peculiar and powerful team, which already has its first official poster

Justice has new allies, who in addition to being powerful are the best friends of The Justice League, DC League of Super-Pets, a film that already has an official poster.

Through its various social networks, Warner Bros. Animation presented the first official poster of DC League of Super-Pets, an animated film directed for the little (and not so little) fans of the DC Universe.

The first art of the League of Superpets stars Krypto and Ace, the leaders of this modernized version of the Legion of Super-Pets, a team that debuted in the silver age of comics.

In DC League of Super Pets, Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends who share the same superpowers and fight crime together in Metropolis.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a band of animals (Ace the hound, PB the miniature pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel) to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue. to superheroes.

The voice cast of DC League of Super Pets is led by Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Kevin Hart, who play Krypto and Ace respectively.

This voice cast is also joined by Vanessa Bayer as PB, Natasha Lyonne as Merton the Turtle, and Diego Luna as Chip. Also in the cast are Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor.

The story is authored by Jared Stern, who also directs this DC Comics animated adventure that will hit the big screen on May 20, 2022.

