With Supergirl and Batgirl on the DCEU’s horizon, the Girl of Steel and Gotham’s vigilante could join forces, or star in a major battle, in a movie

The plot of the movie The Flash will bring us the debut of Sasha Calle in the role of Cir-El, one of the versions of Supergirl, while in recent days, as SMASH reported to you, Leslie Grace was selected to take the role of Batgirl in the Gotham heroine solo tape.

With two of the most important vigilantes in the DC Universe in the movies, it is inevitable to think of a movie with Supergirl and Batgirl, something that could become a reality in the medium term.

The Giant Freakin Robot portal reports that Warner Bros. would have ordered the development of a film that confronts the Girl of Steel and Batman’s most gifted student, although the details of this encounter are unknown.

An old friendship

The friendship between Supergirl and Batgirl dates back to the pages of Superman Family # 171 (July 1975), when both vigilantes teamed up to stop Cleopatra.

This friendship lasted until the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths in 1985, and they made the leap to the small screen, in the series produced by Bruce Timm.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers who delivered the film Bad Boys for Life, will be in charge of directing Batgirl, a feature film that will be scripted by Christina Hodson, writer of Birds of Prey and The Flash.

Batgirl will be an exclusive digital platform premiere by DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures.

While Supergirl will debut in The Flash, a film scripted by Christina Hodson. The Flash will be directed by Argentine filmmaker Andrés Muschetti and will feature Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / Flash, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, both as Bruce Wayne / Batman.

Special announcement from filmmaker Andy Muschietti on his Instagram: Here we go !!! THE FLASH Day 1. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/rwaYapX1WR – DC (@DCComics) April 19, 2021

The Flash will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

Harley and Ivy do their thing in SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

Writer Paul Dini and cartoonist Bruce Timm, the creative minds behind the celebrated Batman: The Animated Series, continue to collaborate after their award-winning short story BATMAN: MAD LOVE with another story, featuring the insane – yet loyal – Harley Quinn, this time teaming up with Poison Ivy.

The duo’s latest plan will take them from the streets of Gotham to the jungles of South America, and from there to the bright lights of Hollywood!

SMASH and DC Comics México brings you Batman: Harley and Ivy, an edition that compiles more than 100 pages with other Paul Dini stories where these Best Friends Forever are presented.

