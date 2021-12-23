Blue beetle is the new movie that joins the DC Extended Universe. When will its premiere be and where can it be seen?

During 2022, the Extended Universe DC will launch new films that can be seen through HBO Max and also on the big screens around the world. Perhaps one of the most anticipated is Batgirl, which can be seen exclusively through the streaming platform and will feature the iconic James Gordon from JK Simmons. But another film production that the studio will launch is Blue beetle, which was also going to have an exclusive premiere on the service. However, this plan was modified.

When the Blue Beetle movie was announced, it was already known that it would begin filming in early 2022 and that its premiere would be through HBO Max. Back then, it was believed that this movie was going to cost on a much lower budget than other movie productions that hit the big screen. However, the plans began to be modified and it was finally announced that it will be released in theaters. But what is its release date?

Arrives in 2023

Warner Bros reported that Blue beetle It will hit theaters on August 18, 2023. The film will introduce us to a Mexican superhero, whose name is Jaime Reyes. This young man lives in El Paso, Texas, and becomes a superhero when he comes into contact with a mystical beetle which gives him powers and living armor. Previously there were two beetles: Ted Kord and Dan Garrett; It is important to note that the young Reyes became an important part of the Teen Titans. The character’s creators are Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner and he debuted in graphic novels in 2005’s Infinite Crisis.

Regarding this new film proposal, it will be directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and will feature a script prepared by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. As for the leading role, it will fall into the hands of Xolo Maridueña, whom many know for giving life to Miguel in the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai.

