DBS reveals the color for Vegeta's new transformation

After endless fanarts and reimagines, Dragon ball super has finally revealed the official colors for the new transformation of Vegeta, the Ultra Ego / Mega Instinct. After fans didn’t have a precise idea of ​​what her true colors were, both for her hair and her aura of power, we finally have the official answer and it does look a lot like how fans envisioned it.

Thanks to Toyotaro, manga artist, we already know what the official colors are for this new transformation of Vegeta and you can see them below:

As you can already see, the official color is actually a mix between purple and pink, not completely purple as fans imagined. Similarly, it seems that her eyes are actually redder than we thought, so they are not identical to her hair color.

Editor’s note: Well, the fanarts and reimagines were not so far removed from the official color and it will undoubtedly be interesting to know how this new power evolves throughout the manga and anime. We’ll see what else Akira Toriyama surprises us with in the future of transformations.

Via: ComicBook