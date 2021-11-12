DB FighterZ exceeds eight million units

Dragon Ball is not only one of the most successful properties in the anime world, but it also performs well in the video game industry. In this way, Bandai Namco has revealed that so much Dragon ball fighterz What Xenoverse 2, have exceeded eight million units sold.

The last time the Japanese company shared similar information, it was a year ago. By the end of 2020, Dragon ball fighterz had six million units sold, and Xenoverse 2 with seven million copies distributed. Thus, 2021 was a great year for these two titles.

The success of these games is not only due to the fact that they are quality experiences for fans of Akira Toriyama’s work, but the support still continues. At the beginning of the year we saw the arrival of the third pass of fighters to FighterZ, and Xenoverse 2 still getting new characters and additional missions.

In related topics, the new poster of Super Dragon Ball Heroes prepares us for the new adventures of this anime. Similarly, Bardock returned in the manga of Dragon ball super.

Editor’s Note:

These two games deserve all their success. Not only are the two jobs a love letter to fans, but each features entertaining gameplay that shows that good anime games can be made. Although the amount of content for these titles has decreased lately, your work is done.

Via: Twinfinite