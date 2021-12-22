DAZN was born under the premise of becoming the “Netflix of sports” and that has allowed it to secure the rights to some of the most important sporting events in the world, allowing them to be viewed via streaming. In Spain, for example, you can watch Formula 1, MotoGP, the Superbike World Cup, Euroleague basketball, and some of the best soccer leagues in the world. In this last point, the incorporation of LaLiga has recently highlighted, since from the 2022/2023 season DAZN will share the broadcast of the matches with Movistar. However, the unpleasant news at this time is that the service it will no longer allow sharing an account so that two users can view content simultaneously from different devices, except for one particular case.

What is that only possibility? That the two devices are connected to the same home network. This means that if you share your DAZN account with a relative who lives in another city, you will no longer be able to do so; but you will be able to watch two sporting events simultaneously on different devices from your home, as long as they both use the same WiFi. Undoubtedly, a measure that will bring controversy among the users of the platform.

The news was confirmed by Veronica Diquattro, CEO of DAZN in Spain and Italy, to Milano Finance (via Advanced Television). According to the directive, the decision was made because users were misusing the feature that allows two content to be viewed simultaneously through the same account. “Clearly the terms of service stipulate that subscriptions are personal and non-transferable,” he said; and assured that many people sell access to your account, something that is prohibited.

DAZN no longer wants you to share your account

Although DAZN will block access from different devices with the same account when the same IP address is not used in both, the measure will not take effect immediately. In his statements, Diquattro explained that “probably” the change will only apply as of the 2022/2023 football season; that is, from the second semester of next year. The timing It is not by chance if we take into account what we explained at the beginning about the addition of LaLiga to the service catalog.

But knowing that the measure to prohibit users from sharing accounts will be unpopular, from DAZN they would be working on alternatives. According to Diquattro, the intention would be introduce “modular subscriptions” with family subscription forms; thus, it would allow different members of a family group to share the same plan. Anyway, the price will be a fundamental factor in this story.

Nowadays the subscription to DAZN costs 9.99 euros in Spain, and it is not yet known if it will increase once the broadcast of LaLiga matches comes into force. The antecedents in the region are not positive, since both in Germany and Italy the price rose to 14.99 and 29.99 euros, respectively, with the incorporation of the Bundesliga and Serie A. In fact, on Italian territory the platform had to Go backwards because there the ban on double viewing would be originally implemented this December.