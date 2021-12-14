Telefónica, who own LaLiga’s emission rights until 2022, They once again remain as the main operators in offering football in Spain. The teleco has renewed the contract until the 2026/2027 season, in an agreement that also includes the DAZN service, who have already offered the Copa del Rey since 2019.

Movistar has been the only one to bid for the next few seasons. In a recessive audiovisual context, LaLiga has described the sale as “historic”, awarding the rights to Movistar and DAZN for a total of 4,950 million euros.

From the operator they already showed interest in returning to maintain the rights of national football in their television offer, but only if “it was profitable for them.” They were the only significant participants in the bid, followed by OTT DAZN, who were already interested in LaLiga and who are currently broadcasting the Premier League and the Copa del Rey.

Thanks to services like DAZN, in Spain we will have the opportunity to watch football again without depending on a telephone operator, offering five games per day. In the case of Movistar, their services will offer five games per day plus three full days. LaLiga SmartBank and the Horeca channel for hotels, restaurants and coffee shops must still go out to tender, where everything indicates that it will be between February and March 2022 when the award is resolved.

The figure of 4,950 million euros represents a small increase in LaLiga’s audiovisual media income, something quite surprising, taking into account the recessionary context, where, according to Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, the European leagues “are peaking and reducing your income in the last cycles “. Thus, LaLiga goes from 980 to 990 million euros per season.

The fact that the contract is for five seasons will give medium-term stability to the organism, who have taken the opportunity, through their statement on the official website, to show their satisfaction with the relationship they have with Telefónica and DAZN.

More information | The league