A small clinical trial supported by the National Institutes of Health has suggested that eating at night, as many shift workers do, can increase glucose levels, while eating only during the day could prevent higher glucose levels that are now associated with a night work life.

The findings could lead to new behavioral interventions aimed at improving the health of shift workers that, according to previous studies, may be at increased risk for diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.





Glucose and circadian cycles

For the study, the researchers enrolled 19 healthy young participants (7 women and 12 men). After a preconditioning routine, participants were randomly assigned to a 14-day controlled laboratory protocol that included simulated night work conditions with one of two meal schedules. One group ate during the night to mimic a typical meal schedule among night workers, and one group ate during the day.

Later, researchers evaluated the effects of these meal times on their internal circadian rhythms. That’s the internal process that regulates not only the sleep-wake cycle, but also the 24-hour cycle of virtually every aspect of bodily functions, including metabolism.

The researchers found that eating at night increased glucose levels, a risk factor for diabetes, while restricting meals during the day avoided this effect. Specific, mean glucose levels of night eaters increased 6.4% during simulated night work, while those who ate during the day did not show significant increases.

The researchers said that the mechanisms behind the observed effects are complex. They believe that the effects of night feeding on glucose levels during simulated night work are caused by circadian misalignment.