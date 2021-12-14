There are many and diverse ways to celebrate Christmas, and it must be recognized that the one he proposes Call of duty This year is not bad at all: it does not matter if you play Vanguard multiplayer or distribute lead in Warzone Pacific, because they await you in both blatantly tacky surprises, gifts, motifs and looks.

Don’t have Call of Duty Vanguard? There is no excuse not to celebrate: from December 16 to 21 its multiplayer will open and everyone will be able to play it for free. You already have it? Between December 16 and January 5, 2022 there will also be Christmas sales.

In fact, the interesting thing starts from the next December 17 with the event Festive Fervor in all versions of Call of Duty, which implies novelties and thematic challenges suitably sprinkled with Christmas spirit but without losing the touch of Sledgehammer Games: there will be elf hunt with extra bad milk and his own Krampus It will take care of twisting our casualty streaks.





A) Yes, Call of Duty: Vanguard Y Warzone pacific, will receive available modes for a limited time, events, rewards and challenges that will last until the New Year. And by completing the challenges of Festive Fervor we can get hold of up to thirteen rewards. Nothing bad.

And not only that: playing will be even more productive and efficient, since they will be offered 10 level jumps of the battle pass for the first season, 10% increases to Player XP, Weapons and Battle Pass and other great little details perfect for giving multiplayer a boost.

Of course, there is an unwritten law that legitimizes that we dress at Christmas in the most striking sweaters and fill the streets with colored lights. And that applies to Call of duty: several of the maps and game modes have been dressed for the occasion, to which we must add a whole collection of commemorative items.





Call of duty It has been proposed to reward the players of Vanguard & Warzone and, in the process, take advantage of the Christmas holidays to attract new players. In fairness, we must admit that the days of free play and their bonuses are the perfect excuse to give the two star modes of the Activision shooter a chance.