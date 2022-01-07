There have already been eight million copies that Ghost of Tsushima has sold since its launch in 2020, which is a figure more than enough to celebrate your success. The arrival of the Director’s Cut only consolidates the good work of Sucker Punch.

However, it has been Jeff Ross, director of Days Gone, who has raised his voice on this matter. Through his Twitter account, the person in charge has explained that in just over a year and a half of his game in the market, had already sold more than eight million units. Still, the feeling of disappointment always hovered over the team.

At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8 million copies. It’s since gone on to sell more, and then a million + on Steam. Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment. #daysgone #PlayStation https://t.co/KMZr2pGe9r – Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) January 5, 2022

“When I left Sony, Days Gone had been on the market for a year and a half (and a month) and had sold over 8 million copies. Since then it has sold more, and then more than a million on Steam. The local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment“.

And is that the latest information that we learned about a possible sequel to Days Gone are quite negative. Sony knocked down the possibility of the project, since the critics were mixed in his reception, something that can be seen reflected in Metacritic, where it accumulates a 71 note.

On the other hand, at the time Jeff Ross himself confirmed that for a time he was working on a second part, that I would have had online mode. However, John Garvin, key developer at Bend Studio, clarified that Sony’s Metacritic scores are vital when assessing the profitability of a game.

On the contrary, Ross has indicated later that the feeling of failure that was transferred does not come properly from the notes, but regarding the number of sales. This is in stark contrast to Ghost of Tsushima’s performance in the time it has been available. Also, regarding the current direction of Bend Studio being more favorable in this regard, Ross has been blunt with a “no”.