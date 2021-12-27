We are not living an ideal panorama in relation to the iconic Command & Conquer saga by Westwood Studios, but certainly the situation would have been worse if it had not been for the recent Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, which gave us back part of that beautiful memory of its origins. , perhaps his best stage.

Luckily we always have the community, as when it comes to enjoying totally free mods and even in some cases without requiring that we keep the original game on which they are based, as is the case of Dawn of the Tiberium Age, which just celebrated its 9.0 release in time for Christmas 2021.





We are talking about a mod that has been in development for 15 years and that it has gone from its version 1.0 in 2007 to a version 9.0 at the gates of 2022. This time there is no trailer to celebrate it (his team is not very given to it and prefers to publish games on his YouTube channel), but yes Several sample images along with an update from modDB to detail the improvements and new features. As for example the new aspect of the campaign system for know what missions we have completed or which ones are connected to better follow the trail.

Some missions have been balanced and with the option to play higher difficulty modes, such as “Brutal” and “Ultimate”. And of course, the behavior of some units has also been adjusted, such as the Chrono Tank (now simpler and more intuitive than ever). So download this stand-alone mod and enjoy.

And in case it is the first time that you hear the name Dawn of the Tiberium Age, despite all the entries that we have dedicated to this last decade, to say that it is a modification of the Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun that combines the universes of Tiberian Dawn (the classic that debuted in 1995) and Red Alert with an isometric perspective and with infinite improvements in control. You have all their campaigns, skirmishes, multiplayer and much more. A gift for your fans.