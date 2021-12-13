Ubisoft had an important announcement related to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla prepared for today and in the end it turned out to be quite a surprise when revealing Dawn of Ragnarok, the next major expansion that the latest installment of the saga will receive in a few months.

The French company itself has ensured that it will be of the most ambitious DLC that has been developed in the entire history of the franchise. Without a doubt this makes it clear that we will be facing a really extensive adventure in which Eivor will once again be the protagonist as Odin in a plot that will take place in the Nine Kingdoms.

Baldr, the son of Odin, has been seized by the immortal fire giant Surtr, so the objective will be to free him at the same time we gain new divine powers in this desperate quest that will unleash a fierce war. You just have to watch the spectacular cinematic trailer to get an idea of ​​everything that will await you.





The expansion Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Dawn of Ragnarok will go on sale, for 39.99 euros, the next March 10th in a year that will be unforgettable for all those who love Norse mythology, since it is worth remembering that sooner or later Kratos will also return to action with God of War Ragnarok.