Today, Ubisoft announced Dawn of Ragnarök the next expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will be released on March 10.

Dawn of Ragnarök will be available as a separate purchase for $ 39.99 from all owners of the main game. Additionally, Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, with two stories featuring Eivor and Kassandra available to fans tomorrow, December 14. Both stories are available for free to owners of the respective base games, with a story with Eivor and Kassandra available in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and a story with Kassandra or Alexios available in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

With development led by Ubisoft Sofia, Dawn of Ragnarök is the next big expansion, continuing Year 2 of post-launch support Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In this expansion, Eivor must embrace his destiny as Odin, the Norse God of Battle and Wisdom. The dwarf kingdom of Svartalfheim is crumbling, and amid the chaos, Odin’s beloved son, Baldr, has been taken prisoner by the immortal fire giant, Surtr. In Dawn of Ragnarök, players will be able to unleash new divine powers as they continue their legendary Viking saga by embarking on a desperate search for rescue through a mythological world of contrasts.

All players who purchase Dawn of Ragnarök between December 13, 2021 and April 9, 2022 will receive the Twilight Pack and have immediate access to main game items. This exclusive bonus includes the Dellingr Envoy Raven Skin, the Havardr Lynx Mount, the Twilight Gear Set, and the Algurnir Danish Ax Weapon.

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories was also announced, the first cross-play project in the franchise, led by Ubisoft Quebec in close collaboration with Ubisoft Montreal. The content aims to answer the question “What happens when two Assassin’s Creed heroes meet?”, Exploring the connections in space and time between these Assassin’s Creed heroes to provide a unique storytelling experience for players.

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories will be available for free to owners of the respective base games on December 14; a story will be available in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and a story will be available in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. These stories explore the ties between the heroes of the two games, with new environments to explore, as well as a rich history. For the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story, A Fated Encounter, players must have reached Settlement Level 4 and completed the mission “A Wise Friend” where Eivor helps Valka settle in Ravensthorpe. For the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey storyline, Those Who Are Treasured, players will need to have completed Chapter 1 and reached Megaris to access the content, but it is recommended that players complete all three story arcs from the main game (Family, Cult of Kosmos and Mythology) to avoid spoilers.

Ubisoft presented the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla and with this mark its farewell to the old generations and entries to the new ones. As it does? With Vikings, of course. Nothing beats the Viking theme.



With development led by Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in the 9th century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors with a dynamic dual-wield combat system and experience exciting gameplay features such as raids, raids, and settlement, as well as a substantial team progression and upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan home and future.

