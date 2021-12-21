Davos, which in the past has attracted nearly 3,000 business bosses, political leaders and state officials, was deserted last year after the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The event, which dates back to 1974, has over the years hosted guests such as former US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and Irish rock star Bono.

“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to hold a global meeting in person. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels,” the WEF said, with headquarters in Geneva, on its website.

“Despite the strict sanitary protocols of the meeting, the transmissibility of omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made the postponement necessary.”

The cancellation comes for the second year in a row for Davos after organizers shifted the annual meeting to Singapore in 2021, before abandoning it entirely.

Switzerland is tightening measures against the pandemic, although it has not chosen, for now, to apply a stricter lockdown.