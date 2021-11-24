11/24/2021 On at 10:51 CET

EFE

The finals of the Davis cup, which gather in Innsbruck, Turin and Madrid to 18 selections in search of the precious salad bowl, they will also have a good list of notable absences, among them those of the Swiss Roger Federer, the Spanish Rafael Nadal, the Italian Matteo berrettini, the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and german Alexander Zverev.

Nadal, winner of twenty Grand slams and who has lifted the Davis Cup salad bowl five times, he will not be in Madrid competing with Spain due to an injury to his left foot that has kept him inactive since the end of June.

Either Baptist, low last minute. They will be supplied in the national team by Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, which will be the focus of all eyes due to the meteoric progression it is having, and Albert Ramos.

Switzerland will not be

The absence of Switzerland among the eighteen selections makes it impossible for Roger Federer and Stan wawrinka, two of the best tennis players of recent years and winners of the Davis League in 2014, can participate, although the injuries from which both recover would have made their presence in this final phase unfeasible in any case.

The Austrian will not be due to injury either Dominic Thiem, who has not played since mid-June due to a right wrist injury from which he continues to recover. The same thing happens to the Canadian Milos raonic, who is living a season to forget burdened by injuries.

These are the groups for the Davis Cup 2021. | Davis Cup

Due to an abdominal injury that forced him to retire a few days ago from the ATP Finals the Italian will not be there either Matteo berrettini, number seven in the international ranking.

Canada, with significant casualties

For that same reason, he will not fight to help Canada to win the salad bowl Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has given up playing to recover well from an injury that has dragged on for weeks. Your partner Denis Shapovalov He has also resigned, although in his case claiming the need for rest after a demanding season.

Britain yes it will be in the final phase of the Davis Cup but Andy Murray no. The Scottish tennis player, who knows what it is to conquer the salad bowl after the victory in 2015, has decided to give up participating, claiming the need to rest after a very demanding season in which his best result was the final lost in the tournament ATP from Biella (Italy) in February.

Monfils, ruled out by France

The one who did want to be but will not play is the French Gael monfils, 35, to whom the renewal made by the team captain Sebastien Grosjean has left him out of the summoned.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who last week played the ATP finals in Turin, will not be on the list of participants as it is not Greece among the eighteen teams that will fight for the salad bowl, just like the Norwegian Casper Ruud, the Polish Hubert Hurkacz and the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

It is not classified for this final phase either. Argentina, a country that lives with great fervor a competition that it won in 2016. Its absence means that among the participants there is no Diego schwartzman, thirteenth in the ATP world ranking.

Piqué, a person “outside of tennis”

Like two years ago, the German Alexander Zverev He has again decided that he will not play the Davis Cup by not sharing the new competition format.

“You have to change the format whatever. I am someone who keeps his word. I no longer played it two years ago and now I will do the same. I want to win the Davis Cup, but I want to win the Davis Cup of a lifetime, and not a tournament that has been agreed by a person outside tennis, “said the German tennis player a few weeks ago to justify his decision.