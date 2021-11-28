

11/28/2021 On at 13:16 CET



After a more than hard first match against Ecuador, Spain faces a new challenge today (4pm CET) against Russia in the 2021 Davis Cup finals. The final duel to seal the pass to the quarterfinals in which every point counts, because in addition to the first six in the group, the two best in general will also access.

“It was important to win 3-0 to have a chance to be among the best & rdquor ;, said the Spanish captain, Sergi Bruguera after the series against Ecuador.

Carreño will return to lead the team despite his efforts on Friday and Feliciano will be available after falling from the doubles due to dizziness from which, according to medical services, he is recovered. Spain and Russia have met up to seven times before in Davis Cup with a record of five wins to two for the Spanish.

The last one was precisely in 2019, in the first round of this new format, at the Caja Mágica in Madrid. Then, the Navy ended up proclaiming itself champion