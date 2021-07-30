Producers John Davis and John Fox are planning a Waterworld series that continues the story of the film’s characters 20 years later.

More than 25 years after Waterworld (1995) hit theaters, the producer John davis is ready to return to the open seas as it is developing a streaming series of Waterworld. The director in charge of the project is Dan Trachtenberg (10 Coverfield Street, Portal: No Exit). We are going to make the streaming version of that movie, the continuation of that movieDavis said.

The movie was starring Kevin Costner in the role of The Mariner, a nameless wanderer who sails the Earth. It has flooded after the ice cap has completely melted, forcing the sea level to rise. The Sailor, whose body has mutated to adapt to his flooded environment, reluctantly agrees to help a woman (Jeanne triplehorn) and a young woman (Tina Majorino) to try to find solid ground as they fight hunger and flee from an outlaw group led by the deceased Dennis Hopper.

The series is expected to follow characters from the original film, and while Davis didn’t name any specific actor, he acknowledged that it would take place. 20 years later. All those people, 20 years later.

We are not 100% sure of the focus of the series. But we are definitely in the construction stages right now.added John Fox, who has been Davis’ producing partner on Davis Entertainment for almost a decade.

Larry Gordon and I are the producers of the film. And with John, we’re reimagining it for the streaming version.Davis said. He acknowledged finding a home for the series, although he declined to identify which streamer will be involved.

For now, it’s on Universal Television, and we’re putting it together. But yeah, we think she already has a homeFox added, perhaps indicating a deal with Peacock given Universal Television’s involvement.

We are talking to people, but there is still no one fixed, Fox said. Dan is tied in, we’re developing the story, and we’re talking to a few different writers. And we should have a closed scriptwriter, I think, in the next two weeks.

Directed by Kevin reynolds, who wrote Red Dawn (1984) and that he had already worked with Costner on Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), Waterworld it was the most expensive movie ever made at the time. It received mixed reviews. The film grossed $ 264 million worldwide with a production budget of $ 175 million. Although it ultimately made a profit from a strong home video market and ancillary revenue streams, it was seen as a disappointment, although it may simply have been ahead of its time.

“The only movie I recently re-watched, made and re-watched, and I was amazed at how well it held up, is Waterworld.Davis said. For many, many years I did not want to see it because I thought that the film did not work, that it was not what the script said, that it was not as good as the script, that it had its production problems. And then I watched it again, and it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, this movie ages really well with time.or'”.

In fact, it offers simple pleasures that many of today’s blockbusters lack, and while far from perfect, the futuristic film deserves credit for its far-reaching and ambition. It will be interesting to see how Trachtenberg approaches that world, which seems ideal for a streaming service like Peacock and which is also looking for Universal IP to adapt it.

Trachtenberg made his directorial debut with 10 Cloverfield Lane (2010) and is currently shooting the new movie of Predator whose provisional title is Skull, although it could change between now and the premiere. He also directed the pilot of The Boys, that increased its quotation in the industry. If anyone can rescue the premise of Waterworld and turn it into something special, it can be him, especially if your movie Predator lives up to early expectations.

Link to his interview in Collider.