He was considered a star signing for Alpine, but Davide Brivio has spent his first season in Formula 1 adopting a low profile and rumors about his return to MotoGP have flourished. This is what the Italian has to say about it.

Davide brivio He has spent a lifetime between the two wheels, reaching the top in the MotoGP World Championship with such prestigious brands as Yamaha and Suzuki. Therefore, when his signing for Alpine in Formula 1 was announced, the surprise took hold of many and doubts about his adaptation arose.

And the truth is that his first season in the premier category of motorsports has not helped to clear up those doubts, since the Italian has practically not appeared before the media and so much Laurent rossi (CEO of Alpine Cars) as Marcin budkowski (Alpine F1 CEO) have taken the reins of the team, at least publicly.

Recently, the French leader advanced that Alpine would undergo organizational changes at the end of the season and Brivio has been one of the main ones identified as a potential victim. However, the Italian claims to feel very comfortable in the Formula 1as well as having no intention of leaving despite rumors of a return to MotoGP.

“The adaptation to Formula 1 continues as far as I am concerned. For me it has been a wonderful experience, it was what I was looking for. I was curious to understand how such large organizations functioned, how many engineers work together to get ahead, “said Brivio at the Caschi D’oro Gala.

“I see it exciting,” insists Brivio in relation to Formula 1. “I am glad I made this decision. We are committed to the goal of improving, that is what I am focused on ».

A team on the rise

Brivio’s main role at Alpine is managing the team on the circuits, working closely with Fernando Alonso Y Esteban Ocon. The Italian believes that Alpine can be satisfied with what has been achieved in 2021.

«The season has certainly been positive. We can discuss the numbers, but it has been good. I’d say an 8 or a 7. It is remarkable because we finished in fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship., which was a bit of what we could aspire to given what it looked like on the track », he admits.

“It was a good fight all season, especially in the second half of the year with AlphaTauri, and we managed to get ahead with some brilliant races, such as the victory for Hungary, which remains the flagship of the season. We also managed to get Alonso back on the podium, which is very good. But I hope this is a starting point for the future », reiterates Brivio, who has been equally delighted with his pilots.

“We are in a very particular situation and I would say that it makes things much easier for us. Esteban and Fernando have a great relationship and have always been willing to help each other throughout the year. I have always found great availability among them, “he says.

«I was very positively surprised by his attitude, so pleasant. I think it represents a model, an example of how two teammates should work well together. We share all the information, in the meetings they are always together and, therefore, managing them was a relatively easy task », concludes.