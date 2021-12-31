Dec 31, 2021 at 5:53 PM CET

EFE

The Castilian-Manchego David Bascuñana (Menorca Clinics) and Madrid Claudia gomez (Suances) won this Friday in the popular San Silvestre Vallecana, which with a participation of 25,000 runners returned to the program after being suspended in 2020 due to the covid pandemic.

The warmest San Silvestre Vallecana in history, with 17 degrees in the mass start at 4.30 p.m., had reduced the contingent of runners to 25,000 in the popular race and 1,200 in the international race, starting their 10-kilometer route. next to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to continue along Calle de Serrano, Puerta de Alcalá, Cibeles, Atocha and, along Avenida Ciudad de Barcelona, ​​to the Vallecas stadium.

The organizers did not skimp on preventive measures to save, recovering its classic route, a race that the previous year had been limited to elite athletes -and in a closed circuit of the Ensanche de Vallecas- to survive the pandemic.

Bascuñana, winner in 2016, went ahead with the Moroccan Jaouad El Bissis, which in the morning had reached the podium in the Carrera del Pavo in Ciudad Real, and left him behind in the sixth kilometer. The Bissis He returned to reach it shortly before the last kilometer, but the Ciudad Rrealeño changed again and went alone to the finish line to win with a new record of the popular race (29:13)

The Bissis, a globetrotter of the popular Spanish races (in 2019 he won 51 of the 59 he ran), crossed the finish line five seconds later. He had the previous popular test record at 29:31. Luis Agustin Escriche completed the podium with a time of 30:30.

“I was surprised that he caught up with me in the last kilometer, but I still had strength left. We have run very fast from the start, hence the new record,” said the athlete from Pedro Munoz.

In the women’s category, there were no doubts about the outcome from the beginning: Claudia Gómez, 19 years old and therefore still a junior, dominated the test from start to finish and prevailed with a time of 34:10, also a career record. popular. “It was a fabulous day to run. I want to keep looking for my roof and I hope that when I find it I can be proud to reach it,” she said.

Romanian Cristina Giurcanu, winner in 2017, came second, as in the previous edition, with a time of 35:16, followed by Lorena lorenzo, who repeated third place with 35:54.