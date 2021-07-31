With the version of James Gunn around the corner, David Ayer wanted to talk about his Suicide Squad and tell his story with total sincerity.

Since it was announced that James Gunn would carry on a new version of the story, everyone is eager to see his Suicide Squad. This film will be released on August 6, and will try to surprise us with a much bloodier and funnier version. Of course, many viewers and critics began to compare this version with the tape that David Ayer released a few years ago.

While James Gunn received applause and praise for his incredible work, David Ayer began to receive comments full of criticism and bad vibes. One of them said, “A few times while watching the new movie I thought, ‘David Ayer should give up the director’s cut idea.” Quickly, the director decided to respond to this comment with a lengthy statement.

You may be interested: David Ayer shared a deleted scene from the Joker

The sincerity of the filmmaker

Through the statement, David Ayer revealed the hard moments that he had to live in his life. He recalled how his father committed suicide on Christmas Day when he was only 4 years old, and therefore went into the hands of an adoption system and then onto the streets.

“I’ve seen bad people do good things and good people do bad things”, assured the Suicide Squad filmmaker. In this way, he stressed that he managed to pour his life into the script and that it really was something incredible. A story about “Bad people who are the worst and who are discards (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio montage is not my movie ”.

In addition, David Ayer assured that he will never tell his version of the story since he feels that it is very old school. Then, he gave his best wishes to James Gunn and the new movie that will hit theaters very soon. He concluded by making it clear that he is very proud of what DC has done in the cinema so far and affirms that “he will not speak publicly about this matter again.”