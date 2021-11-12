David Ayer reveals more unpublished images of Joker in Suicide Squad

Index hide
Filmmaker David Ayer again shared on social media unpublished images of Jared Leto’s appearance as the Joker for 2016’s Suicide Squad

More than five years after its premiere, Suicide Squad continues to reveal unpublished material and once again David Ayer shares never-before-seen photographs of Jared Leto playing the Joker.

It may interest you: Justice League: What reasons did Zack Snyder have for Jared Leto to return as Joker?

In his Instagram stories David Ayer shared a series of photographs of Jared Leto as Joker in the filming of Suicide Squad.

Warner Bros. Pictures
Instagram: @davidayermovies
Warner Bros. Pictures
Instagram: @davidayermovies

One of the photographs even shows the panda suit of one of the accomplices, in the scene where he kidnaps Doctor Van Criss, the director of a Wayne Enterprises division, who developed the nano-bombs with which Amanda Waller can kill team members.

Instagram: @davidayermovies

This is not the first time Ayer has shared unpublished images of the clown prince of crime in Gotham. Last September Ayer also revealed the existence of more photographs of Leto in his role as Joker.

Repeatedly Ayer has mentioned that the version that reached the movies is far from the original idea he had about the film, which was a gateway to the original Justice League saga, which would consist of three films.

We Synchronized Stories: Suicide Squad was the entry ramp for Justice League, which was a much more ambitious two-part movie arc with impressive scope. Suicide Squad was the appetizer for Zack’s epic. ‘The best plans’ as they say”.

Read:  the arrival of streaming and the disappearance of DVD

Do not miss: David Ayer shares unreleased video of Joker in Suicide Squad

Source: Instagram

