If your tastes are like mine, it is quite likely that in your fridge and pantry you have some slices of bacon and a box of dates. The two essential ingredients to prepare this mythical aperitif. Viejuno, yes, but well deserving of becoming the protagonist of today’s snack.

I love the version of the great classic that Nigella Lawson proposes in The Guardian, in which he uses drunk plums in Armagnac. I have adapted it slightly using medjoul dates and another type of brandy with an exceptional result. That touch of alcohol improves this appetizer considerably.

We pit the dates and place them in a container where they can fit just fine. We water with the brandy and let it be soak well of alcohol for a few hours. Better if we do this the night before we want to serve them. After this time we place the bacon slices on a board and place a date at the end of each one. We roll up and we close with a toothpick. We place them on a baking tray covered with greaseproof paper. We put the tray in the oven, preheated to 200 ºC with heat up and down, and cook the dates for 12-15 minutes or until bacon is golden. We temper slightly before plating and serving.

These dates with bacon They must be served fresh, hot, because when they cool down they lose all their charm (although they can be reheated in the microwave). We can leave them ready, rolled, and just need to put in the oven. In a quarter of an hour they will be ready and it will only be left to plate and serve.

