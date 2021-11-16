dates and tickets of your world tour that includes three shows in Mexico

The music world was waiting for him: Justin Bieber announced the details, dates, cities, prices and ticket sales of all the shows of the Justice World Tour 2022/23.

The Canadian’s return to the stage is part of the concert billboard that is being announced around the world from the rescheduling that returned after the pandemic.

In Mexico, the Justin Bieber tour will be on May 22, 23 and 25, 2022.

On May 22, in Monterrey (Monterrey Baseball Stadium). On May 23, in Guadalajara, Jalisco (March 3 Stadium, Zopopan). And on May 25, in CDMX (Foro Sol).

The detail of all presentations from Justin Beiber.

From May 2022 to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, traveling to more than 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced soon in Asia and the Middle East.

In 2022, the tour will be mostly focused on Latin America and in 2023, on Europe.

Everything will begin in San Diego, United States, on February 18.

Each night promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans, who have been waiting for these new shows since the pandemic set aside previously announced dates for 2020.

The Justice World Tour is Justin’s first global tour since Purpose World Tour from 2016/2017.

The tour in Latin America will continue on September 4 in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, where it will be at Rock in Rio 2022. On September 7 it will travel to Chile and on September 10 at the Unico de La Plata Stadium, in Argentina.

On social media and on Google, “Justin Bieber” became a trend.

In the search engine, in Mexico, interest in “justin bieber music”, “justin bieber guadalajara”, “tour 2022” and “tickets for justin bieber” spiked.

Ticket prices are not yet available, something that will be enabled, according to the organization, in the next few hours.