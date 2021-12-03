Date of the new Kingdoms of Amalur expansion

When Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was revealed, THQ Nordic He also announced that this RPG would be receiving a completely new expansion in the future. Well, it’s been more than a year since Re-Reckoning hit the market, and Fatesworn, the previously mentioned content, finally has a release date.

Because we have seen practically nothing related to Fatesworn in terms of gameplay, it was hard to believe that its launch would be so close to us. The trailer above explains a bit about this DLC, but again, it doesn’t show any of gameplay. Here we leave you with the official description:

“Venture to a new region of Amalur, filled with snowy landscapes, deep caverns, and treacherous enemies. Visit mountain villages and the ancient city of Crownhold and master the unstable power of Chaos with a new tree of skills, weapons, and armor. As the legendary Fatesworn, you will fight the Niskaru in procedurally generated Chaos dungeons. “

It definitely sounds like some interesting content, especially because of the procedural dungeon theme. Remember that this expansion will be available next December 14th.

Editor’s note: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a great RPG that unfortunately, not everyone gave it a chance. Now that you are getting new content, and that it was given away as part of the November PS + games, it would be an excellent opportunity to return to this sensational game but surely no one will listen to it. Again.

Via: Youtube