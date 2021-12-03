That’s right, the graphics card by AMD designed to compete against the NVIDIA RTX 3050 and the Intel ARC A380 will be the Radeon RX 6500 XT, so the first battle to three will be in the entry range of Gaming GPUs. and not in the high-performance ones. In this case, the graphics chip will be the simplest variant of the RDNA 2 architecture known as Navi 24 and with the following specifications:

The next battlefield for the three big GPU manufacturers is going to be the entry range, which is why we are going to see not only new CPU models by Intel and AMD, but also motherboards and graphics cards for that segment. .

16 Compute Units or 8 WGP with 1024 FP32 ALUs in total.

The GPU has a single Shader Engine made up of 2 Shader Arrays.

4 WGP / 8 Compute Units connected to each Shader Array.

128 KB L1 Cache and 1 MB L2 Cache.

16 MB Infinity Cache.

Bus with the 64-bit VRAM of the GDDR6 type, the card will have 4 GB.

Despite being an input graphics card, AMD intends to put it at high clock speeds and it is possible that its Game Clock reaches the 2.8 GHz, demonstrating the ability of the RDNA 2 architecture to reach high clock speeds. This will cause it to consume more than 75W than those who use this type of graphics card.

Already for the month of March we will see the AMD Radeon RX 6400, which will use the Navi 24 Lite GPU, at the moment we do not know what differences exist. Although we know that it will be a model with a consumption below 75 W, so from the outset its clock speed will be lower, but we do not know if there is any additional cut.

AMD RX 6000 will be more expensive

We know that it is a jug of cold water in the midst of price madness for mining, however, this time it is not the cryptocurrencies that are to blame, but the fact that TSMC has raised the price per wafer in its 7nm node that is used to manufacture the full range of AMD products that we have on the market.

The first graphics card manufacturer that has raised the price due to this is GIGABYTE and a price increase is expected on all its AMD RX 6000, which would be distributed as follows:

For the Radeon RX 6900 XT no changes in price are expected.

no changes in price are expected. 6% price increase for the RX 6800 XT while the non-XT model will go up a 4% .

price increase for the while the non-XT model will go up a . In the mid-range we have the Radeon RX 6700 XT with a rise of 3% and the RX 6600 XT in a 5% .

with a rise of and the in a . To finish we have the Radeon RX 6600 with a 5%.

Obviously, both the RX 6500 XT and the RX 6400 will already come standard with the price increase. Although at the moment only GIGABYTE has done it, if it is confirmed that the reason is TSMC then this should affect the custom graphics cards of the rest of the manufacturers, as well as the rest of the APU and CPU of Lisa Su’s company. In any case, given that at the last AMD conference for shareholders and investors, Lisa Su spoke of raising prices to increase margins for her company. So everything points to a general price increase.