Date and time of when the game will run again

Yesterday, Fortnite put an end to season 8 of chapter 2 with Fin, the final event of the season and chapter that turned the game’s island upside down again by advancing its story. Thus, players could live a new advance in the main story of the game through an event that has had seven phases and in which it has been revealed that the character of The Foundation is played by The Rock. However, the end of the alien invasion caused the resurgence of the island and a tsunami that left players adrift, something that has served as an excuse to leave Fortnite inspiring. When will the game be running again?

The truth is that when entering Fortnite at the time of writing this text you can only see the character adrift in the sea, something that also happens when accessing the game website. According to the first leaks, Fortnite Chapter 3 was not going to start until Tuesday, December 7, although the data was later corrected to Monday, December 6. However, PlayStation customer service informs that the game will be operational again this same Sunday, December 5 at 4:00 p.m. (peninsular time), a fact that Xbox has also corroborated.

Although Epic Games has not confirmed the date and time of the start of the new Fortnite season 1, the company urges you to follow its social networks to keep us abreast of the situation of the game. In fact, it is being urged to tweet with the hashtag #FortniteFlipped, which has served to reveal the renewed look of the game island, which has practically been snowed. While the wait continues, remember that you can check out alternatives to Fortnite.