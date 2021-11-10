Full of virtues, it is an SUV that differs in much of the market, a fact that is evident by its format with sporty touches and a muscular figure, but stylized. Within that spectacular bodywork, at its roots it combines a 155 hp gasoline engine with an electric 106 kW (143 hp), which makes it deliver a total power of 197 hp. Its closest rivals are the Volvo XC60 and the Audi Q5.

Guy: plug-in hybrid (PHEV) .

. Year of production: 2019

Price: 56,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 197 hp / 6.6 kWh

Acceleration: 9.2 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

Starting with the most noticeable aspect, we have a car that from the first glance has an imposing image. This is also seen with its little brother, the UX 250h, which has a image also very physical and of which it denotes a lot of structure. In the case of the one concerned, this is exactly the same.

It is a vehicle that shines in every way because of its shape, a spectacular bodywork that earns integers for every corner we look at. Very muscular, his presence is very aesthetically pleasing and visually appealing, which makes it succumb to the charm of those looking for a PHEV with great performance, but also beautiful.

If we look at the front, we find a completely renewed grill. Aggressive grill, with presence and many more slats. It is complemented by LED headlights with a coupe look That looks great on the 2019 Lexus NX. Yes, the resemblance to the Lexus RX is obvious and appreciated. Ultimately, it’s getting ideas and technology from the top-of-the-line crossover.

Versions

With its birth in 2019, this Lexus NX 300h had as its axis being the alternative to your conventional hybrid model, the aforementioned UX 250h, so everything changed for the Japanese family after that. In those, what we have with this model is that there is also an option version that, without changing too mechanically, does have a change of skin.

First of all, we have an SUV that delivers 197 hp in total with the combination of two engines, a 155 hp combustion engine and an electric equivalent with 143 hp. There, between the two variables nothing changes. In fact, its performance is the same, even with identical batteries (brands often tend to alter them into their disparate versions).

All we have is an alternate version that only the aesthetic concept changes, both exterior and interior. This is the F Sport, a complete finish with new sights in its headlights, a somewhat lower structure, tighter lines and a more dynamic grille.

Motor and batteries

Getting into its heart, what we have with this Lexus is a hybrid powertrain that hasn’t changed. What is possible is to access it through a higher power range. In this way, the successful crossover has a 2.5 gasoline engine of 155 hp and one or two electric motorsThis depending on whether you choose a front or all-wheel drive version.

In the first case it can be 143 CV, if it is the one that moves the front axle, and 68 CV ​​the one that drives the rear. With both configurations, the joint power stands at 197 hp, recovering energy the electric motors in all those instants that it does not accelerate.

In this sense, it works always starting with the electric motor, although the little it accelerates, as the firm says, the more the combustion engine is activated instantly. In the case of the battery, which is located under the rear seat, it can also be powered by turning the gasoline engine, once it is linked to the electric one, which will act as a generator.

Here, the PHEV equips a 6.6 kWh unit with which it offers a range in electric mode of between 70 and 75 km; its maximum speed is 180 km / h.

Consumption

That union between its battery and the combination of its engines, which gives it the possibility of delivering 197 hp of total power, is what makes the Lexus NX 300h also one of the most comfortable at the consumption level. Obviously, not close to those that do it at minimum figures, but it does stand at a middle step quite beneficial.

And it is that hybrid character that gives the key in his low consumption, a key argument against SUVs with conventional heat engines. This is a detail that can be favorable when driving, where the electric-only operation in the starts can be prolonged for a kilometer if we move at low speed, smoothly on the accelerator and on favorable terrain.

But in the same way there is an almost constant support of that electrical energy towards the thermal power of the gasoline engine, which explains why the Lexus NX 300h achieves low costs per kilometer, especially in the city. With ECO label, it maintains a consumption of 5.2 liters at 100km, while in the mixed use of city and highway it can reach 7.2 l / 100 km.

Interior and finishes

One of the aspects in which it is most seen that it is a Premium quality vehicle, is that this Lexus NX 300h is seen with a high-end interior, as is the brand itself. So, if you liked its exterior design, wait for what you are going to find inside. For example, the dashboard.

This time it presents a lot more elegant, austere and contemporary. This model has also been able to add a new central console that gives it a futuristic touch, complemented by a touch screen that increases its size to 10.3 inches.

As for its habitability, the space is more than generous, especially if we take into account other models that rival it, such as the Audi Q5. This is very good and, although the basic one does not allow the option of 7 seats, which is the F Sport version, the first one has space for 5 occupants. The two front seats are quite spacious, where they are also complemented by a similar finish to the F Sport seats of sportier cut. Special for traveling, the driver will have the maximum comfort and convenience throughout the time you are behind the wheel, as well as offering the same ergonomics for the passenger and the rest of the rear passengers.

equipment

Some of the items of equipment related to safety and driving assistance that the Lexus NX 300h can carry are the emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, active cruise control or lane keeping system. At the same time, it can have a system for projection of information on the windscreen in color (head-up display). You can combine the basic and the ECO, which is the one that introduces, among others, a control Touch Pad.

This is the one that gives access to each and every one of the system’s functions and allows speed and sensitivity adjustments via the 10.3-inch LCD screen (the basic screen is 7 ”). This screen is also available in the F SPORT Leather finish. On the other hand, the standard premium sound system can reproduce digital formats with maximum fidelity from a USB.

We can opt for him Premium or Style equipment. The first is a high level and a high degree of comfort. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED front fog lights, longitudinal roof bars, rain sensor, electrochromic interior mirror and parking sensors.

The finish Style It stands out for its design with striking black details, a high level of equipment and greater comfort. It features 18-inch wheels (Black Edition), LED front fog lights, Bi-LED lights, Tahara leather upholstery, Black Edition longitudinal roof bars and parking sensors. Add rear traffic alerts and power rear view mirrors with Blind Spot Detection.

Additional features

In case these equipment were not enough, the brand takes us to other extras that we can add to the vehicle, as long as we have chosen some level higher than the basic standard. However, there is an extra addition that allows the introduction of an adaptive suspension system that the brand calls AVS.

This is the one that allows you to configure its hardness, along with other vehicle parameters, from a selection wheel for the driving modes next to the instrument panel. From there the available modes also enter. In addition to this adaptive suspension and riding modes, the F Sport finish It adds distinctive chrome accents to the grille and bodywork, the digital instrument cluster with moving ring, the sports seats, the aluminum pedals and the perforated leather steering wheel.

Maintenance

One of the most important aspects to consider when buying an electric vehicle, whether it is plug-in or not, is its level of maintenance. For sure, of the most items to pay attention to. According to the proponents of this technology, plug-in hybrids combine the advantages of 100% electric cars when commuting and thermal models when traveling. This is why its maintenance is also quite differentiating.

On the one hand, the Lexus brand emphasizes that with this NX 300h the use of the electrical mechanics reduces wear on parts internal combustion engine. In addition, the pads and discs of the braking system last longer thanks to regenerative braking. On the other, the greater weight compared to a thermal model can make the shock absorbers and tires last slightly less.

In this case, the Japanese firm estimates that its service battery will be changed every four years, while in the gasoline or diesel versions it is not a component with a pre-established life. This is also seen with the change of the belt, which is shortened from 120,000 to 90,000 km or 6 years.

Guarantee

In the same sense, and also hand in hand with the maintenance that a car of this size may require, the Aichi brand presents us with facilities for its guarantee. With them, we will be fully covered for long periods. Both for problems that may arise from the factory, about reliability, aesthetic touch-ups, discolored paintings …

As such, and if by law it is mandatory to cover the two years from its delivery, the brand does it this time with a three-year or 100,000 km coverage (whatever happens before). The best thing is that it happens the same with a plug-in hybrid, conventional hybrid, electric, or with a combustion one.

This will come into force after the start date of the guarantee that appears in the Pan-European Service Book that is delivered to you with the car.

In turn, they also save shelter for the battery pack, which have a guarantee of five years or 160,000 km (only for loss of capacity).