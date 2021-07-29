Apple has had a great 2021, there are actually different achievements to deduce that this year has been successful for the company, and in the latest report given by Apple they have been revealed.

Quarterly Apple Data

This Tuesday, Apple released a report on the results of its second fiscal quarter of 2021 in which some favorable notes recovered after the report and the analyst conference call stand out.

1- Overall Apple reported $ 81.4 billion in total revenue for the second quarter ending June 2021. This represents a year-on-year growth of 36.3% compared to the third quarter of 2020 in which it generated $ 59.7 billion.

2- The profits obtained during this quarterly period occupy the third historical position of the company.

3- The gross margin (which is the percentage of total profits obtained from sales) was 55.4%, being 38% higher than the quarter of the previous year. Net income grew 93% to $ 21.7 billion.

4- iPhone sales generated $ 39.6 billion dollars in the quarter, having an increase of 52% from the $ 25.98 billion dollars achieved in the third quarter of 2020.

5- The iPad had a revenue growth of 12% with $ 7.400 million dollars compared to $ 6.600 million obtained in the same quarter of last year.

6- This quarter’s revenue from Mac sales grew 16% to $ 8.2 billion from $ 7.1 billion achieved a year earlier.

7- Apple services had revenue of $ 17.5 billion, a surprising growth of 33%

8- Wearables, Home and Accessories are now at $ 8.8 billion, an increase of 36% over the previous year’s quarter result of $ 6.45 billion.

Other notes That was mentioned during the conference are the 35 Emmy nominations, the promising future in sales thanks to 5G. They talked about the excellent response of the Chinese market with the iPhone 12, the favorable sales and income in the current difficult world situation, and it was confirmed that the majority of Mac and iPad buyers are new users.