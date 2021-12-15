Data Suggests Traders See $ 46,000 As Bitcoin's Bottom Line

December 13 will likely be remembered as a “bloody Monday” after the price of Bitcoin (BTC) lost the support of $ 47,000 and the prices of altcoins fell as much as 25% in a matter of moments.

When the move occurred, analysts quickly reasoned that Bitcoin’s 8.5% correction was directly related to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that begins on December 15.

Investors fear that the Federal Reserve will begin tapering, which in a nutshell is a reduction of the Federal Reserve’s bond buyback program. The logic is that a revision of current monetary policy would negatively affect riskier assets. Although there is no way to test such a hypothesis, Bitcoin had a 67% gain so far this year through December 12. So it makes sense for investors to pocket those gains in the face of market uncertainties and this could be related to the current correction seen in the price of BTC.

Weekly performance of the major cryptocurrencies on December 13. Source: Nomics

Bitcoin’s price fell 8.2% over the past week, but it also outperformed the broader altcoin market. This is in contrast to the past 50 days, as the market share (dominance) of the leading cryptocurrency fell from 47.5% to 42%. Investors could have simply fled Bitcoin due to its relatively lower risk than altcoins.

Tether’s discount has bottomed out at 4%.

The OKEx Tether (USDT) premium or discount measures the difference between China-based peer-to-peer (P2P) operations and the official US dollar currency. Figures above 100% indicate excessive demand for investment in cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, a 5% discount usually indicates strong sales activity.

OKEx USDT peer-to-peer premium against the USD. Source: OKEx

The Tether indicator bottomed out at 96% on December 13, which is slightly bearish but not alarming for a 10% drop in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. However, this metric has not exceeded 100% in more than two months, indicating a lack of enthusiasm from China-based operators.

To further demonstrate that the December 13 price drop only slightly affected investor sentiment, the total sell-off over the 24 hours was $ 400 million.

Total settlements on the derivatives exchange on December 13. Source: Coinglass.com

Most importantly, only $ 300 million of long leverage contracts were forcibly canceled due to insufficient margin. This number seems insignificant compared to the decline on December 3, when positions of $ 2.1 billion of leveraged buyers were closed.

There is no excessive demand from Bitcoin bears, at the moment

To further demonstrate that the structure of the cryptocurrency market was not strongly affected by the sharp drop in prices, traders should look at perpetual futures. These contracts have a financing fee and typically charge a fee every eight hours to balance the risk of the exchange.

A positive finance rate indicates that longs (buyers) demand more leverage. However, the opposite situation occurs when shorts (sellers) demand additional leverage, and this causes the finance rate to turn negative.

8-hour funding rate of Bitcoin futures. Source: Coinglass

Considering that most cryptocurrencies suffered considerable losses on December 13, the overall market structure held up well. Had there been excessive demand for shorts betting on a Bitcoin price drop below $ 46,000, perpetual 8-hour futures funding would have fallen below 0.05%.

The fact that Tether is trading at a 4% discount in China-based markets, $ 300 million in long contract settlements, and a neutral funding rate is not a sign of a bear market. Unless these fundamentals change significantly, there is no reason to ask for $ 42,000 or lower Bitcoin prices.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.