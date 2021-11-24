Data shows that interest from retailers is declining and the price falls 60% in 4 weeks

Shiba Inu (SHIB) declined further on Nov. 24, as its appeal among the army of retail traders, who helped it rally by more than 535% to a record high of $ 0.00008854 earlier this year, waned.

The price of SHIB fell almost 60% after setting said all-time high on October 28, indicating that traders have been actively taking their profits from Shiba Inu. That has also resulted in a substantial drop in the SHIB benchmark of SHIB / USDT volumes on Binance, underscoring weak retail interest.

In doing so, SHIB’s reported market capitalization fell to $ 21.30 billion from around $ 28.31 billion in just five days from Friday.

SHIB / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

Google’s keyword search data also showed declining interest in the “Shiba Inu” markets, with its score over a 12-month period falling from a perfect 100 to 20, very much in line with the price correction of 60. % of SHIB.

Alex Krüger, an independent market analyst, referred to the fall of Google Trends for the keyword “Shiba Inu” as a sign that the token has been outperforming, that is, the beginning of its bear cycle.

Internet search for the keyword “Shiba Inu”. Source: Google Trends

More sales in the future?

The latest selling streak in the SHIB market pushed its prices below critical upward sloping support (the velvet trend line), which triggered its potential for further declines.

For instance, Defined levels within the scope of the Fibonacci retracement chart, drawn from a low of $ 0.00000614 to a high of $ 0.00008933, provided potential entry and exit points as the price of SHIB trended lower, as shown in the graph below.

SHIB / USDT daily price chart with Fibonacci retracement levels. Source: TradingView

It looks like the latest SHIB price caused it to test the 0.618 Fib line at $ 0.00003792 as its provisional support level.. A rebound from that price floor raised SHIB’s potential to retest the upward sloping trend line as resistance, which coincides with the 0.5 Fib line at $ 0.00004773.

Conversely, A move below $ 0.00003792 may risk sending the price of SHIB to the 0.786 Fib line at $ 0.00002394. Market analyst IncomeSharks also highlighted the area around $ 0.00002394 as a possible “buy zone” when referring to a weekly SHIB chart.

USDSHIB – Think we see weekly supertrend support eventually touch. This is where I would look to get back in if I was to play this. pic.twitter.com/nBmtfB77n6 – IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) November 23, 2021

I think we see a weekly super trend support finally being touched. This is where you would look to get back in if you were to participate in this.

Bullish flag setup for SHIB price

Countering liquidation fears in the SHIB market is the emergence of a potential bull flag setup.

In detail, SHIB price has been trending down within a downward sloping channel since reaching $ 0.00008854 on Oct 28. The channel appears more or less as a bullish flag, a bullish continuation indicator that appears as a consolidation phase after a strong bullish move. , as shown in the chart below.

SHIB / USDT daily price chart with bullish flag setup. Source: TradingView

Typically, traders place their bullish target at a length equal to the height of the previous uptrend (called the flagpole), anticipating that the instrument will break above the flag’s range with higher volumes. As a result, SHIB has the potential to go as high as $ 0.00005100, the height of its flagpole.

That puts the Shiba Inu token on its way towards $ 0.00010000.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

