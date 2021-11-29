Continuing with its overwhelming strategy of presenting an endless number of phones per month, Xiaomi launches just a week after presenting the Redmi Note 11 5G a 4G model which has many more differences than those we find at the level of connectivity.

The most curious thing is that this mobile is not just a 4G variant of the Redmi Note 11 without more. It’s actually a Redmi 10 with one less camera on the rear. Otherwise it is the same as the phone that you can buy right now in Spain for less than 200 euros, with a Helio G88 as a processor, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and a 6.5 ″ FullHD + panel with a dynamic refresh rate of 90Hz, which can automatically switch to 45Hz when you are reading something and 60Hz when watching a video.

The best of the phone

Being part of the entry phone catalog allows us to enjoy something in which the firm is an expert: offering decent features at a very low price range.

Dynamic refresh rate

First of all, let’s talk about the screen. The Redmi Note 11 4G boasts a great 6.5-inch FHD + large screen. It has a full and wide field of view. Therefore, you can consume any type of video content in a more immersive way. This display also features a perforation in the center of the top edge as well as a 90Hz refresh rate.

Thanks to its smart functions, the screen can adjust its refresh rate according to the activities you carry out with the phone, be it reading, scrolling or playing games. This certainly makes your screen experience smoother and more comfortable.

Plus the screen is protected by a nano-splash-proof coating, so worrying about wind, rain, and splashing water is just a waste of time.

Very lightweight design

The thickness of the device is only 8.92mm and weighs only 181 grams. Therefore, holding it in your hands is more comfortable than ever. Perhaps we would have liked the phone to come in more colors because right now it has the same tones as the mobile it is based on.

Various memory configurations

Accompanying the MediaTek chipset we find 4 GB or 6 GB RAM memory options and a storage of 128 GB EMMC5.1 Incorporated. This strange nomenclature only means that the Redmi mobile is super fast when it comes to transferring data. You can also expand this memory even more through a MicroSD card slot. Thus, you can store a whole collection of good memories.

Stereo speakers

Despite being a low-mid-range smartphone, it has a good sound system. The phone boasts a perfect pair of stereo speakers to honor your ear with quality sound that enhances the gaming experience.

Great battery

A battery giant of 5000 mAh It is what you will find inside the Remi Note 11 4G. This battery offers long-lasting autonomy because, with a single full charge, you can get 24 days of standby time and 176 hours of continuous music.

The benefits don’t stop there. This battery supports 18W standard fast charge, as well as 9W max reverse load. With a data cable, you can charge other mobile devices, headphones and smart watches and make this phone your own power bank.

Some extras

To unlock the device, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that also acts as the power button. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and it is to be imagined that sooner or later it would receive Android 12 with MIUI 13.

The worst of the mobile

Limited processor

When it comes to budget and mid-range devices, performance is one of the main things to pay attention to. The Redmi Note 11 4G integrates the chipset MediaTek Helio G88 based on 12nm technology that will not present problems in daily use. This chipset provides good power as long as we do not want to run the most demanding apps on the Play Store.

Camera that doesn’t stand out

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G has a configuration 50MP triple rear camera; with a 50MP main sensor + 8MP ultra-wide sensor + 2MP sensor. The main 50MP sensor takes super clear photos that can be rescued compared to those of competing mobiles but it is true that at night it suffers more than necessary. Likewise, the 8MP ultra-wide sensor and the 2MP Macro do what they can as the processor doesn’t give much more of itself.

Mind you, at least you have 12 types of fun filters and popular soundtracks to make your video more personalized and creative.

On the front is an 8MP lens with the exclusive Panorama Selfie function that makes it easy to take selfies with your family and friends, but there aren’t many other creative options.

Does it change a lot with the 5G model?

Obviously this phone, in addition to losing 5G connectivity, is limited in some other features compared to its older brother, hence it costs a little less. We are facing a mobile with the smallest screen, and a much lower processor, since the 5G range boasts MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Memory is limited to 4 and 6 GB so we lose the 8 GB variant just as there is no option with 256 GB storage.

Although the battery is of the same capacity in the two smartphones, here we must highlight the 33W charge, double that seen in the Redmi Note 4G and which promises to fully charge the battery in half the time.

Smartphone price

The smartphone is not for sale in Spain, where it is easier to find the Redmi 10. It is sold in charcoal gray, pebble white and Navy blue for 140 euros to change for the 4 GB / 128 GB variant and just over 150 for the 6GB / 128GB variant.