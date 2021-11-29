Star Wars reveals Darth Vader’s driving force that haunts and haunts him at every moment of his life.

Attention SPOILERS from Star Wars: Darth Vader # 18 from Marvel comics from Greg Pak and Leonard kirk. This story is set between the movies The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the JediWe can also see how the great Sith Lord persecutes the members of the criminal organization Crimson dawn, while being driven by the search for order.

This comic by Darth vader is related to the next series five parts Star Wars: Crimson Reign from Charles Soule and Steven cummings, which follows the leader of Crimson Dawn, which is about Qi’ra, interpreted by Emilia clarke in the movie Han Solo (2018).

Star Wars comic synopsis:

“Lady Qi’ra not only insulted the Empire, she also challenged it. In the end, Darth Vader showed his criminal organization that the Empire is not here to be played with. But now ghastly whispers echo from every corner of the Empire: the Sith is on the hunt, searching for anyone with any connection to the criminal organization known as Crimson Dawn. How deep has Crimson Dawn penetrated and is it worth the Dark Lord’s wrath? “

As we can see below, the comic begins with Dart vader thinking about the events at the end of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, when your child Luke Skywalker she refused to join him, to bring order to the Galaxy. Since according to him, Palpatine He has only brought chaos by punishing the most loyal while everything else falls apart. Now with or without my son, Darth vader he intends to impose order on the entire galaxy.

The character of Darth vader will begin to be very important also in the series of Star wars what will we see in the Disney Plus streaming platform.