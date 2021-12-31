One of the characters in the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett is played by the Darth Maul actor.

The character of Darth maul first appeared in the movie Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) played by Ray park. His looks and abilities like Sith they got him to have a large number of fans. Therefore, later we could see it in some series such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star wars rebels. Although on those occasions he was played by Sam witwer which has now been in The Book of Boba Fett, the new series of Disney plus.

Attention SPOILERS. According to the voice actor David W. Collins, your good friend Sam witwer has had a secret cameo in The Book of Boba Fett since he brings his voice to the prisoner Rodian who is next to the protagonist in the camp of the Tusken (Sand Dwellers). Although it is clear that he will not repeat, since that character dies when a very dangerous monster attacks them.

Will the Sith be in the series?

For all those who follow the animated series of Star wars they know that Darth maul died at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the desert of Tatooine. Some events that occurred before Star Wars: A New Hope, therefore long before the series The Book of Boba Fett. Although they have mentioned the union Crimson dawn of which he was a part, it must be remembered that the last known leader was Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) and it would be shocking to see his epic return.

So the only way to see again Darth maul would be in the series itself Kenobi, since it would be spectacular to be able to see that confrontation between the jedi Y the sith. Although for now, they have not revealed much about the plot of that story.

The series of The Book of Boba Fett premieres every Wednesday in the Disney Plus streaming platform.