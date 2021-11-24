The alerts of asteroids dangerously approaching the Earth are one of the most important alerts that exist, although so far nothing of danger has happened, NASA is preventing that from happening with the DART project.

The space agency launched a spacecraft the size of a refrigerator on a crash course to collide with an asteroid on Nov. 24.

DART and NASA against potentially dangerous Asteroids

This action is entirely on purpose and its intention is to know if crashing a spaceship is enough to save the earth from the possibility of a space rock threatening life on the planet.

The mission called Double Asteroid Redirect Mission or DART, will try to redirect an asteroid in space for the first time; The mission idea is for DART to collide with the object moving at approximately 15,000 miles per hour, transferring its momentum to the asteroid.

The hit should be enough to deflect the asteroid’s path by a fraction of one percent.

It should be noted that the asteroid does not pose any threat to Earth and the mission will not make this happen as all NASA calculations guarantee it, on the contrary, NASA only wants to see if hitting the space rock early could change the direction. enough.

NASA scientist part of the DART program team, Tom Statler told The Verge “We have the ability, with current technology, to be able to at least begin to make asteroid impacts a preventable natural disaster.”

Measuring the change in the asteroid’s trajectory will not turn out to be an easy task, but NASA plans that in the days and weeks following the DART coalition, telescopes will be used to observe Didymos and Dimorphos, thus seeing the main asteroid periodically dim.

If the time of the fades changes it means that the orbit of the space rock was altered and therefore DART did its job.

If successful, DART could fuel discussions about how to deal with a dangerous asteroid in the future.