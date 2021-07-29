It had been a long time since we talked about Games with Gold but also we haven’t seen noteworthy games in a long time. This time we have a good batch of games that are not clouded by Xbox Game Pass.

These are the Games with Gold for August

Darksiders III

This game from the saga of THQ Nordic lets us play a hack & slash with one of the horsemen of the apocalypse. Although it is true that it got relatively bad reviews, it is a very entertaining game and well worth trying.

We have played a game in the series and We recommend that you try it. They are hours of entertainment with a game that came out in 2018 and that will take us through the future of the rider Fury.

Yoika lake

A platform game that needs no introduction. It enjoys multiple sagas and is the most entertaining. Highly recommended for those who like platform games and are not too demanding. It is not up to great games but it is entertaining.

Lost planet 3

This game, although it seems a third of this universe is a prequel. Ideal to get hooked on this story and that will tell us the adventures of Jim Peyton. This one seeks the secrets of the environments of EDN III in a grand adventure of a single player.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

In this game we can choose between more than a dozen different fighters. The goal is to win the tournament King of Fighters: Maximum Mayhem. With the TOP fighting system, and a defense and counterattack mechanic, show your opponent that legends don’t die … they get better.

Four interesting games, of a different cut and with a very characteristic style. This shows that the Games with Gold are still very much alive. Do you have any favorites for the month of August?