Dark Souls to receive a new fan-developed title in January 2021

Much is said about the community of mod creators behind titles like Skyrim or Grand Theft Auto 5, where they have witnessed creations capable of transforming their respective games from head to toe, creating new ones, or even creating remakes of old titles. starting with the most modern engine (especially in the case of Skyrim, where both Morrowind and Oblivion are being recreated).

However, the community that has been created around the From Software titles is also dedicated to the fullest. The greatest example of this is that Dark Souls to receive a new title developed by fans. Under the name of Dark Souls Nightfall, this game promises to serve as an unofficial sequel to the original titles, offering a totally new map, new enemies, bosses and weaponry. And it also looks great, as you can see for yourselves in the video that we show you below:

Although this mod was scheduled to be released in late December, the developers they have decided to delay it a month to be able to polish it and improve its quality. Ironically, the same thing happened just a short time ago with Elden Ring, From Software’s next official title.

Dark Souls Nightfall It will arrive on January 21, 2022, and as you can imagine it can only be played on PC. We can’t wait to give it a try and see if this promising project ends up being as high-quality as its trailers suggest.