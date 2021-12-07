Dark Souls creator reveals the game that changed his life

Hidetaka miyazaki, creator of the games Souls, is currently one of the most recognized personalities in the gaming industry. However, this might not have been the case if the Japanese creative had never played. ICO, Title of Playstation 2 that went somewhat unnoticed.

According to recent statements, if Miyazaki I would never have laid my hands on ICO, it is very likely that the saga of Souls would never have existed:

“On a personal note, after I graduated from college and started my new job, I was away from video games for a while when I played ICO at a friend’s house for a recommendation.” It was beautiful, an unexplained experience and story that I had never imagined, and I am so sorry for my friend, but I was silent and excited. And that’s when I left the company I was working for at the time and started working at From Software. I am not exaggerating when I say that this was the game that changed my life, and I am proud that it was because of ICO and Mr. Ueda’s game ”.

Although at the moment it seems that Miyazaki has no intention of working on a fourth installment of Dark souls, the good news is that we can enjoy Elden ring in a couple of months, and in case you missed it, here you can see his latest video preview.

Editor’s note: And it is that ICO really was a work ahead of its time. Miyazaki is certainly not the only creative who was inspired by this game, and his influence is certainly present in the Souls games.

Via: VGC