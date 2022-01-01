Where do you have to sign up? There we go.

The franchise Dark souls It is one of the most beloved and popular that the video game industry has left us in recent times, although as in all families there is a black sheep that may not be to everyone’s taste and in the case of this saga we refer to the second installment, Dark Souls 2, one of the reasons is that this installment was not directed by Hidetaka miyazaki and this was highly criticized, but this does not make it have a very active community.

If you are fans of this second installment, you will be interested to know that the countdown has begun and the annual event in which the fans of Dark souls 2 get together is closer than you think. Return to Drangleic It has been celebrated every year since 2017 and normally it was celebrated in February, but this 2022 things have changed.

The team of community members running the event has changed the start date of the event. Return to Drangleic as of January 16. Why was the date one month ahead? If you are a fan of videogames of From Software I’m sure you have the answer, since it is a very special month for all the fans. The expected one will go on sale next February 25 Elden ring and in order not to overlap both events, the Return to Drangleic has been affected.

In Return to Drangleic players are encouraged to Dark souls 2 create a new character to play as and players are also encouraged to participate in both cooperative mode like in PvP. Once in the game, players must post a message that says “Don’t give up skeleton!” next to the bonfire Majula. Do you dare to participate?

