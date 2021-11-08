Comparisons are hateful and, when in any situation we compare Windows 10 with Windows 11 there are things that grind us. One of the things, which they have thankfully finally corrected, is Search in Windows 10. In both Windows 10 and Windows 11, when we open the start menu and type, we perform a search. We can also use the Windows + Q shortcut. But, Until now in Windows 10 the result was always in light color, even if we had the dark theme.

Windows 10 finally fixes Search in dark theme

In Windows 10, it is possible to switch between dark and light theme, and even decide whether applications should respect dark mode. Changing the theme in Windows 10 affects native apps, settings, taskbar, notification center, and built-in features like File Explorer and context menu.

Almost all source apps support dark mode. The list of supported apps includes Microsoft Store, Windows Security, Your Phone, Clock, Calculator, and more. Some third-party apps also support Windows 10’s dark mode, but one of the most used features “Windows Search” still uses a white background.

This has led to consistency issues with Windows 10 dark mode. However, it appears that Microsoft is finally rolling out a new server-side update to enable dark mode support for Windows Search. As you can see in the following screenshot, Windows Search results now appear with a dark background.

All search results, regardless of filter (document, settings, images, etc.) also now have a dark background to match the rest of the user interface. Dark mode uses a black background and does not look like the Windows 11 search window. Unlike Windows 11, Windows 10 search does not feature WinUI components or rounded corners, which are still unique to Windows 11.

Of course, dark mode is not the biggest change in the world, but it was something that the company promised last year and anyone who uses dark mode will be happy to see this detail finally solved. Being a server update this may take a few hours. We suggest you to be patient until it reaches everyone.