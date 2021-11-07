Now you can also enjoy the dark mode in Windows internal searches, so that it does not clash when you have this mode activated in the operating system.

A few years ago the dark mode began to be available in operating systems and also in our favorite applications or browsers, a different tonality of the interface designed for those who spend many hours in front of the computer or for those who use applications or services at times with little light, such as at night.

And while Windows 10 has had a dark mode for a long time, there was a part of the interface that seemed to be at odds with it. And it is that for a long time in Windows 10 we can switch between dark theme and light theme even decide if the applications must respect the dark mode when it is activated.

Obviously if we change the subject in Windows 10 it affects native applications, the settings, the taskbar, the notification center and many other integrated functions such as the file explorer, but not to the internal Windows search engine.

This has caused a consistency problem for years, because even if we had dark mode enabled in Windows 10, at the time of carrying out an internal search, it appeared with a blank background, up to now.

Microsoft seems to be finally including dark mode in Windows internal search engine, at least being implemented in Windows 10 version 2004, version 20H2, version 21H1 and later.

In this way the entire Windows search window, but also the menus within the search panel or the right-click context menu they are already with dark mode, as you can see in the capture of windowslatest.

As you would expect, also all of our search results, regardless of the filter, also have a dark background to match the rest of the user interface.

To activate the dark mode you simply have to go to Windows 10 settings, then to personalization, colors and simply choose “dark theme”.