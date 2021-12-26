Dark Knight Universe: The Timeline of Batman Stories Written by Frank Miller

Learn about the order of Batman stories written by Frank Miller that you should read, from Batman: Year One to The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Boy

One of the most acclaimed writers in Batman history is Frank Miller. His keen vision, coupled with his audacious plot, have made his stories the most acclaimed by fans.

Miller has told us, from his perspective, the origins of the Dark Knight, his adventures with Robin, the Young Wonder, and a dystopian future, where the defender of Gotham is the only hope in a world submerged in chaos.

The importance of the work of Batman by Frank Miller has achieved great significance, to the degree of being the inspiration for various series, animated films and live-action, highlighting Batman v Superman.

Some fans have taken the liberty of calling this series of works the Dark Knight Universe, and some DC Comics authors have even taken the events that are narrated in these stories as canonical events in the Batman mythology.

That is why we present you the correct chronology of how you should read these stories.

1.- Batman: Year One

Released 1987/4-issue miniseries

Within the regular Batman series, Miller told us about Batman’s origins as a defender of Gotham City. This work portrays from the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne, under the gaze of their little son Bruce, to the first cases in which Batman participates, and the alliance he establishes with Lieutenant James Gordon.

2.- All-Star Batman and Robin: The Boy Wonder

Published between 2005 and 2008/10-issue miniseries (incomplete)

One year after the events of Batman: Year One, Bruce wayne recruits the orphan Dick Grayson, whom he trains to become an ally in his fight against corruption, something that draws the attention of the Justice League.

3.- The Dark Knight Returns: The Last Crusade

Published in 2016 / single issue

When the Joker returns to Arkham Asylum, Bruce Wayne struggles to train his partner and heir apparent, the new Robin, Jason Todd. As a new series of bizarre murders involving Gotham’s elite unfolds and occupying the attention of Batman and Robin, criticism begins to emerge questioning whether the Dark Knight has the right to endanger the life of a minor. .

4.- The Dark Knight Returns

Published 1986 / Four issues

Gotham city finds herself in chaos, prompting a weary Bruce Wayne to emerge from the shadows. With a Batman (now 53 years old) again operating in Gotham, old enemies appear and old allies try to stop the Dark Knight at all costs.

5.- The Dark Knight Strikes Again

Published between 2001 and 2002 / Three issues

Three years have passed since the last appearance of Batman, and the fight with Superman that “cost him his life”, and world leaders have turned Superman into a puppet to their interests, but these leaders have been manipulated by Lex Luthor and Brainiac. .

Faced with this scenario, Batman begins to rescue old allies such as Atom, Flash, Martian Manhunter and even Wonder Woman, who secretly had a daughter with Superman, whom they named Lara.

6.- The Dark Knight: The Master Race

Published in 2016 and 2017 / Nine issues

The penultimate volume of this Dark Knight Universe brings us a Gotham City, three years away from The Dark Knight Strikes Again, which in addition to dealing with crime and chaos, must face a Kryptonian race that seeks to take over the planet, leading Batman to team up with Superman and Wonder Woman to confront this new threat.

7.- Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child

Three years have passed since the events of Dark Knight III: The Master Race. Lara has spent time learning to be more human, and Carrie Kelley has grown into her new role as Batwoman. But a terrifying evil has returned to Gotham City, and Lara and Carrie must team up to stop this growing threat, and they have a secret weapon.

Young Jonathan Kent, “the Golden Boy”, has a power within him that is unlike anything the world has ever seen, and is about to unleash.

