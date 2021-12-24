Disney + has announced that the horror film Antlers: Dark Creature, directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass, Hostiles), and produced by Guillermo del Toro, will hit the streaming platform on January 5 at no cost to its subscribers.

Directed by Scott Cooper from a script by the director and C. Henry Chaisson and Nick Ancosta (who wrote the short story on which the film is based), Antlers it is an uneven film, but unmistakably intriguing and dark.

Produced by acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro, Antlers was slow to hit theaters, postponed by delays and studio changes following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, of which Searchlight Pictures was a subsidiary.

Set in Oregon, Antlers: Dark Creature follows Julia Meadows (Keri Russell), a high school teacher who has returned home after several years to rebuild her relationship with her brother Paul (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff. As Julia adjusts to her return and engages her class in storytelling, she notices Lucas Weaver (Jeremy T. Thomas), a quiet student who believes he is being abused at the hands of his father Frank (Scott Haze). . However, Julia and Paul soon discover that Lucas hides more than one secret about his family, one involving a supernatural creature that threatens the townspeople.

Antlers: Dark Creature is directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer and J. Miles Dale. The film stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper have written the screenplay, based on the short film “The Quiet Boy” by Nick Antosca.

