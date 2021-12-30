Dec 29, 2021 at 7:34 PM CET

EFE

The Minister of Health Carolina Darias has announced that the growth of infections by covid It will remain in the coming days and affects all age groups, with special incidence in the bands between 20 and 39 years.

This was said in the press conference after the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council, in which he assessed the evolution of the pandemic with Tuesday data, since his department has not yet updated the figures for this Wednesday. “A high level of virus circulation continues and in recent weeks there has been a acceleration and an increase in the rate of growth of around 10% daily, “said Darias.

He referred to the accumulated incidence at 7 days, which is above 50%, which, he said, would indicate the maintenance of growth in the coming days of infections. Has pointed out that positivity also grows since the end of October in all age groups, although it is lower in those over 70, which means that the vaccines do they work.

According to Darias, those under 11 years old no longer represent the group with the highest incidence, which is currently between 20 and 39 years old.

Although he has emphasized that the proportion of cases with hospitalization and ucis is “significantly” lower that in previous waves, the minister has recognized that the high incidences are making the pressure increase “little by little”.