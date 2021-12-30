12/29/2021 On at 20:08 CET

Nieves Salinas

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has appeared this afternoon at a press conference after the celebration of the last Interterritorial Council of this year. A telematic meeting with the regional councilors of special importance after the decision, announced hours before, of the Public Health Commission of lower the isolation period of the positives for covid-19 from 10 to 7 days. A measure that the minister has stressed that it has been taken unanimously and that, she has clarified, will come into force as of tomorrow and is for asymptomatic people. Those who are positive and have symptoms, according to Health, will be considered sick and must remain isolated for ten days.

With data from yesterday, Tuesday, those of Wednesday have not yet been published, the minister admitted that there has been “a significant increase” in the incidence accumulated at 14 days as of yesterday (for Monday). Spain added a new record in a week of daily highs, with an incidence of 1,360 cases (154 points more than on Monday). According to the data update of the Ministry of Health that day, the increase in infections still did not have an immediate effect in hospital pressure to the same extent as in previous waves: in ICUs the occupancy is 18.71%, while in floor it is 8.06%. More worrying is the situation of the intensive care units in Catalonia, with an occupancy of 36.6%, followed by those in the Basque Country (25.4%), the Valencian Community (24%) and Castilla y León (23 ,4%).

This same Tuesday, as the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, advanced, the Health technicians would make a decision regarding a claim that the Community of Madrid had already raised: shorten home isolation of positive people. It is true that Madrid asked to reduce this confinement from 10 to 5 days, in line with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) already advise and, finally, the Health technicians have chosen for a more conservative option: seven days.

Thus, before the Interterritorial Council started, the Public Health Commission unanimously agreed by all its members, to lower the isolation period of the positives to 7 days. In this way, people positive for covid-19 must be isolated for 7 days instead of the current 10. In the same way, contacts that require quarantine (that is, those unvaccinated people who are close contact of a positive) also lower their quarantine period to seven days.

Expert recommendation

The newspaper of Spain He contacted different specialists this Tuesday to find out their opinion regarding the shortening of the isolation period for those who were positive for covid-19, which hours later would be endorsed by the Public Health Commission. The president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV), Amos García Rojas, warned that, in the current scenario, the measures have to be articulated according to the epidemiological realities. “At this moment, reality is telling us that the omicron variant has a shorter incubation period and, therefore, this quarantine could be linked to this decrease in the incubation period “, he pointed out.

In the same line as what was finally approved by Health, the vaccinologist opted for a moderate isolation that he considered should be one week. “The sensible thing, in my opinion, would be to reduce it, for example, to a week which is a reasonable period of time. I repeat, not to jump into the void, but always go game by game“, the expert pointed out to this newspaper.

Protocol changes by omicron

In just ten days, with omicron expanding at breakneck speed, the Public Health Commission of the Interterritorial Council has been forced to approve new relative measures both to quarantines of narrow cases and to isolates of positive ones.

On December 21, the agency decided to modify the document ‘Strategy for the early detection, surveillance and control of COVID-19’, in its update on December 1, and eliminate the 10-day home quarantines of the close contacts of the positive , a measure that the Community of Madrid had also defended before.