The cosplayer community is in the Christmas spirit on the surface, and this leaves as a result that various artists from around the world delve into characterizations of their favorite characters, but with the theme of Christmas.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that these feel quite good when mixed with video game themes as popular as Genshin Impact, so today we show you in detail, a characterization in cosplaye that presents La Signora with all the spirit Christmas.

We should mention that even a villain deserves to celebrate Christmas and for this reason, Daria_Martina has seen fit to create a festive themed cosplay of The Lady of Genshin Impact. The ever-evolving story of the miHoYo action role-playing game features not only well-meaning heroes, but also mysterious and dark characters, such as Rosalyne-Kruzchka Lohefalter.

Known as “The Lady” and “The Crimson Witch of the Embers”, she is one of the officers of the Snezhnaya army and in one way or another is always at the center of intrigues and political plots, with the aim of stealing the Gnosis from the Archons of the various nations of Teyvat.

The character is inspired by the homonymous mask of the Italian Commedia dell’Arte, described as a beautiful, intelligent and calculating woman, all traits that perfectly match the villain of Genshin Impact.

Daria_Martina has seen fit to interpret an alternative version of La Dama to celebrate Christmas, characterized by a red party dress and a beautiful decorated tree in the background, all accompanied by the character’s own icy and intriguing gaze.