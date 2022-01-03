01/03/2022 On at 05:00 CET



The Australian player Daria gavrilova, number 421 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of the tournament WTA 500 of Adelaide for 7-5, 3-6 and 6-4 in two hours and fourteen minutes to Katie boulter, British tennis player, number 149 of the WTA. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide.

In the tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) a pre-qualification phase is carried out that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass in order to participate in the official tournament. In it, in particular, 48 players face, of which 24 go to the final between those classified directly, those that overcome the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players. It also takes place between January 2 and 9 on an outdoor hard court.