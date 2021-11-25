Daredevil's possible appearance in No Way Home is leaked

In addition to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Daredevil is another character that fans think will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There have been multiple theories as to how the Hell’s Kitchen Devil, And now we can add another to the huge list.

According to a report from the Youtube, RPK News, Charlie Cox, who gave life to Daredevil in the series of Netflix, will reprise the role for this third arachnid movie. Apparently, and as many other theories suggest, it will be Matt Murdock who legally supports Peter parker after his identity was revealed to the world.

Cox would be introduced to MCU with a scene involving Peter, the aunt may, and Happy, where someone will throw an object out the window of the house and Murdock you will be able to catch it quickly. Given this, Peter he is surprised and asks Murdock How is this possible if he is blind, to which he replies, ‘I am a very good lawyer.’

Although it sounds likely, it is best to take this information with reserve and thus avoid falling into possible disappointment if this scene does not take place in the film.

Remember that the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home It was previewed here in Mexico and now we will be able to enjoy it on December 15th.

Editor’s note: It would make sense for Daredevil to be coming back for this movie, as it would be one of the most natural ways they could introduce him to the MCU. However, and even if it is a cameo, it could take away Spider-Man, something that surely Marvel would not want to do.

Via: Youtube