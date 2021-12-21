Last week Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters and we saw the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, who we met on the Daredevil series on Netflix. According to the trusted leaker MyTimeToShineHello, we are also going to see Daredevil in the She-Hulk series and it is not a simple cameo, it will have an important role.

In a post on his Twitter account, the MyTimeToShineHello leaker said that the She-Hulk series is going to be full of cameos surprise, to which a fan responded with a gif of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. However, the leaker responded by saying that Daredevil’s role in the series is not a cameo but a large supporting role, so we will surely see him in several episodes.

Last week the return of Vicent D’Onofrio as KingpinWell, we saw it at the end of episode 5 of the Hawkeye series. Since August we had reported the leaks of the return of Daredevil and Kingpin to the MCU, when we mentioned that Matt Murdock would appear in several projects before having his own series on Disney +.

In October there was talk again about Daredevil’s return to the MCU, as a filter claimed that we will see it in the Echo series, This filter also assured that almost the entire cast of the Netflix series was back, so we could wait for Deborah Ann Woll back as Karen Page (whom Vincent D’Onofrio mentioned recently) and we would like to see Jon Bernthal back as the Punisher.

With the confirmation of the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Like Daredevil and Kingpin in the MCU, in addition to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the possibilities for cameos in future Marvel productions are quite wide, so expect a lot of fanservice in the projects of the phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe.