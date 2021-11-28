An assassin is on the loose, one with good aim and a lot of bad drool. Bullseye escaped from Wilson Fisk’s control and is now killing everyone in his sights. Daredevil, or Elektra, has a task to undertake in this installment that comes from the hand of Panini comics.

The cadence of a complex symphony

We see the building, we know that we have to enter without being seen, avoiding the traffic hot spots of the guards, avoiding the surveillance cameras. We have the route to follow, places of entry and extraction, just one hour to do the work. Everything has to have a rhythm so that we are not discovered, just like Chip Zdarsky does with his stage in Daredevil, take us by the hand while he reels each situation, marks the perfect succession of moments, remains faithful to tell us little by little what happens in around each of the designated protagonists, leaving no one behind, highly planned.

That strategy always drives us forward, despite having to briefly focus on Matthew Murdock, on Elektra Natchios on Fisk and Maria Typhoid (who go hand in hand), on Butch and Mike … the plot flows and advances. In each issue we have different plot lines flowing in unison, all being equally important, even sensitizing us to characters who usually have our rejection due to their status as villains or simple minions of flat development and little importance. Here we are in front of people of a fictional creation but with whom the reader fully empathizes thanks to the work of a scriptwriter with capital letters.

In the spotlight

The history that Bullseye has with Elektra is well known and we are not going to bring it up more than necessary. Now a new confrontation takes place between them that is presumed complicated but, despite the past, the new Daredevil is not one of those who wrinkles in the face of danger or pressure. Nor does Matt behind the walls of a prison that is becoming more and more dangerous, with everything playing against him as he discovers that something is cooking in the lower rooms of a prison that hides its secrets.

As is usual in these pages, there are no situations of simple solution, they all go through a process of pain and maturation. Here you do not visit worlds populated by multicolored unicorns, you walk on that street where garbage accumulates in the containers before a strike by the public waste collection service, a wet asphalt due to the breakage of a water pipe, some alleys through which even cats walk on tiptoe, the real world that surrounds us, full of corruption, of a justice that does not satisfy those who get up early every day to go to a job they do not like but put a plate of food on the table next to the who meets with the family.

Control in the face of so much lack of control

Zdarsky maintains the roadmap of Daredevil With a firm hand, under the apparent sensation of chaos in certain circumstances, the way in which the planned program is carried out weighs more heavily. Mike Hawthorne’s drawing ends up fitting into that succession, shining more when he has to represent action scenes than in more static environments, where he loses when he has to face moments of content tension or simply before the necessary relaxation that the descent of that adrenaline requires. that seems not to abandon the superheroes.

Another level installment that shows us how this story-river flows, that it is interesting to know everything that happens at every moment, not lose sight of any of those involved (and there are quite a few) as well as letting ourselves be carried away by the combat choreographies both as for the most intimate moments, those that allow our hearts to shrink when we see how hands are intertwined or while we feel that the words manage to caress the soul.