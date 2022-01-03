After being rumored after the end of the series on Netflix, Charlie cox appeared as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Or rather, he did it like the lawyer Matt murdock, although he made it clear to us that he still possesses those powers that made him the Fearless Man from Hell’s Kitchen.

Now, we have a very interesting future ahead of us with Daredevil in the MCU, although it remains to be seen how Charlie Cox is put to use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We don’t know if it will have a movie, a series, or even crossovers with other Marvel Studios characters and franchises. But everything indicates that it will not be a simple cameo.

As reported Murphy’s Multiverse, an anonymous source has assured them that “expect to see Daredevil everywhere” within the MCU. What does this mean? Murphy’s Multiverse has insisted that the presence of Matt Murdock is going to be much more important than we thought soon.

Apparently, rumors lead us to think that Daredevil will appear in the Hulka (She-Hulk) series on Disney Plus, starring Tatiana Maslany. Murphy’s Multiverse reveals that Jennifer Walter and Matt Murdock “will face a court case together involving a superhero tailor.”

To have even more hype for the possible appearance of Daredevil in Hulka, the website points out at the same time that the Man Without Fear would appear in the series wearing his classic and primitive costume, the yellow one (the image before this paragraph). What would you think of this?

In what other Marvel series will we see Daredevil?

In addition to the Hulka, Daredevil is expected to also appear in the series of Moon Knight by Oscar Isaac, in the spin-off of Threw out (character that we have met in Hawkeye) and even in the series of Ironheart scheduled for 2023.

On the other hand, a solo movie or series of the character is not being considered at the moment. Marvel Studios’ plans are to progressively introduce Matt Murdock in these television series, develop him little by little, and then give him his own solo story. I mean, we still have a lot to see and wait for before Daredevil.